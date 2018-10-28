on 10/28/2018 |

Sharon K. Jolly Whitlow, 73, of Glasgow died peacefully Friday, October 26, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born July 11, 1945 to the late Preston Ray and Lucille Harvey Jolly. Sharon graduated from Glasgow High School in 1963 and was a former employee of Barren River State Resort Park and more recently Pan Osten.

She is survived by daughter Micki Lindsey (Dewayne) of Hardyville; son Todd Bewley (Leslie) of Glasgow; step-son Brian Thomas Whitlow (Ellen) of Grandby, CT; granddaughters Kodi Kado (Dustin), Brittni Karnes (Tyler), Erica Bewley (Matt), Holly Bewley, Mattye Lindsey; step grandchildren Amelia and Vivian Whitlow; great-grandchildren Aidan, Paisley, Jackson, Hadley, Tinzlea, Colton and Corbin; her brother Bobby Jolly (Peggy) of Crestwood, KY; 2 nephews Andra and Chris Jolly and her father-in-law Doug Whitlow and sister-in-law Diane Elaine Houk (Gary) of Glasgow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tom Whitlow, mother-in-law Helen Whitlow and her daughter-in-law Jerri Bewley.

As requested by Sharon, visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Tuesday, October 30th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm with graveside services at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery immediately following the visitation.