Sharon K. Sutherland, 71, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was a daughter of the late Neville and Dorothy Wheeler Sharp. She was a member of the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church and an avid UK fan.
She is survived by her husband: Steve “Eddie” Sutherland; two sons: Stacy (Allyson) Sutherland and Shad (Jenny) Sutherland; four granddaughters: Hayden Sutherland, Kennedy Sutherland, Ella Sutherland and Ansley Sutherland; sister-in-law: Ruth Jean Sharp; nephew: Jeff Sharp; niece: Rebel Byrn; host of family and friends also survive.
Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church until time for services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church building fun or Unbridled Hope.
