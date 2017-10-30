Logo


SHARON KAY GARRISON

on 10/30/2017 |

Sharon Kay Garrison, 62, Glasgow, died Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Centennial Medical Center.  A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the Imogene Curry Arms and the late J. B. Arms.  She was an employee of Akebono and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children: Angelia Mitchell and husband Travis of Glasgow, and Chris Garrison and wife Kara of Louisville; one grandson: Chase Garrison of Glasgow; three sisters: Carolyn Woodcock and husband Jerry, Patricia Pickett and husband Richard all of Glasgow, and Brenda Lessenberry and husband Donald of Edmonton; one aunt Drucilla Bryant of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

