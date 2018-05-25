Logo


SHARON KAY HINDSMAN

on 05/25/2018

Sharon Kay Hindsman, 57, Glasgow, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at her residence.  Born in Indianapolis, she was a daughter of the late James Elbert Walker and Sallie Ruth Norris Walker.  She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Survivors include her husband Timothy Hindsman; five children: Jacklyn Jeffries of Glasgow, Lisa Johnson (Jerry) of Horse Cave, John Christopher Bishop of Portland, OR, Melissa Sturgeon (Seth) of Cave City, and Timothy Hindsman (Brandy) of Canmer; two brothers: Terry Walker (Sherry) of Indiana and Charles Walker of Florida; three sisters: Brinda Hammon, Carol Gray, and Marilyn Mitchell all of Florida; a sister-in-law, Jane Walker of Florida; 8 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy R. Hindsman, Jr.; one brother, Gary Walker; and a brother-in-law, Earl Gray.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and continue Monday at the funeral home.

