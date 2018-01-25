Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SHARON MARIE ALLEN

on 01/25/2018 |

Sharon Marie Allen, age 62, of Cave City, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at her home. She was a native of Cave City and a member of Greater Vision Baptist church. She was a former Hart County 911 dispatcher. She very much enjoyed socializing with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald James Allen, and her father, Gerald Middleton.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Hatcher Middleton of Cave City; two children, Joe Middleton and wife, Christa, and their three children, Matthew, Chance and Kennedy of Cave City, Crystal Self and husband, Eric, and their children, Merick & Amerie, of Smiths Grove; two step-daughters and their children; three sisters, Vikki Massey (Kenneth) of Glasgow, Pat Wilson (Russell) of Cave City, and Jerry Johns Huffman (Butch) of Glasgow; one brother, Henry Middleton (Stacey) of Cave City, and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, the 26th, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SHARON MARIE ALLEN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BILL JOHNSON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/25 10%
High 54° / Low 32°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/26 0%
High 58° / Low 44°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Saturday 01/27 90%
High 52° / Low 37°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 26

Metcalfe County vs. Green County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 26 @ 5:30 PM
Fri 26

Barren County vs. Glasgow Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 26 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 26

Caverna vs. LaRue County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 26 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 27

Barren County @ Todd County Central Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 27 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 27

Glasgow vs. Warren East Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 27 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.