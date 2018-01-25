on 01/25/2018 |

Sharon Marie Allen, age 62, of Cave City, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at her home. She was a native of Cave City and a member of Greater Vision Baptist church. She was a former Hart County 911 dispatcher. She very much enjoyed socializing with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald James Allen, and her father, Gerald Middleton.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Hatcher Middleton of Cave City; two children, Joe Middleton and wife, Christa, and their three children, Matthew, Chance and Kennedy of Cave City, Crystal Self and husband, Eric, and their children, Merick & Amerie, of Smiths Grove; two step-daughters and their children; three sisters, Vikki Massey (Kenneth) of Glasgow, Pat Wilson (Russell) of Cave City, and Jerry Johns Huffman (Butch) of Glasgow; one brother, Henry Middleton (Stacey) of Cave City, and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, the 26th, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.