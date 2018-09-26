SHARON SUE DILES CATES

on 09/26/2018 |

Sharon Sue Dile Cates was born on March 2, 1951 in Greensburg, KY. Daughter of Shreve and Louise Burris Dile. Sharon had 6 siblings. In 1969 she married Kenneth W. Cates and moved to Alaska. They raised 2 children in Alaska. She enjoyed living in Alaska, hunting, halibut and salmon fishing, clam digging, berry picking, gardening, and canning her vegetables from her garden.

Following the death of her husband, in 1999 she moved back to Columbia, KY. Sharon enjoyed music, working in her garden, flower beds, crocheting, quilting, sewing, canning, cooking, and being a wonderful homemaker. Sharon had a giving heart and loved helping people. Sharon remarried in 2008, to Wilbur Kerney of Cave City, KY. Where they enjoyed a quiet life enjoying each others company.

She is survived by her husband Wilburn Kerney of Cave City, KY. Daughter, Connie S. Dunham (Curtis) of Kenai, Alaska, Son Jimmy D. Cates (Cindy) of Anchorage, Alaska. 6 Grandchildren, Ashley B. Landess, Byron , Maison, Colton, Haley, and Roman Dunham. Sisters, Barbara Jo Rayburn of Columbia, KY Joyce Simpson of Campbellsville. Brothers, James Logan Dile, Johnny Wayne Dile (Judy), and Charles Dile (Diane) all 3 of Campbellsville, KY. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Family chose cremation per her wishes and will be buried in Anchorage, Alaska next to her first husband Kenneth W. Cates.