Shelby Jean Kirkpatrick, 80, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Saturday, December 8th, at her residence. Shelby was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 29, 1937, a daughter of the late Effie (Biggerstaff) and John Gearlds. She was a member of Lyons Chapel Church. She worked at KEY Work Clothes for 40 years. On December 24, 1966, she married Robert Donald Kirkpatrick who precedes her in death.

Shelby is survived by a son, John Kirkpatrick, of Bowling Green, KY; two sisters, Carolyn Shirley, and husband, Jimmy of Tompkinsville, KY; Jarene Snead, of Tompkinsville, KY. and a brother, Max “Tip” Gearlds, and wife, Sue of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018. Visitation is Tuesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Diabetes Association.