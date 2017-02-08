Shelby Jean Taylor, 79, of Bowling Green passed away at 8:06 PM Feb. 7, 2017 at Genesis Health Care in Woodburn.

The Edmonson County native was a food server at many restaurants. She was a daughter of the late Dewey H. “Pedad” Kinser and Calverna Minton Kinser and the wife of the late Kenny Hall and the late Robert Taylor. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Hall; a son, Anthony Hall; and two brothers, Kenneth Kinser (Joyce) and Darrell Kinser (Carolyn).

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at Red Hill General Baptist Church with burial to follow in Holly Springs Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Thursday.

Surviving are a son, David Hall (Lisa) of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Jean “Anita” Page (Jeff) of Bowling Green; a sister Wanda Alexander of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Anthony Duncan and Nathaniel Page; and three great grandchildren, Addison Duncan, Raegan Duncan and Asher Duncan.