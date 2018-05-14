on 05/14/2018 |

Shelia Joyce (Carver) Williams, age 58, of Scottsville, KY, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, in Bowling Green KY. Shelia was born in Bowling Green, KY, March 12, 1960, daughter of the late, William Lester and Willie Jeanette (Thompson) Carver.

She was a homemaker, worked at KY Apparel & Smuckers was a member of the Fountain Run Old Brick Missionary Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Fountain Run Cemetery.

Her survivors include, sons, McShane Carver, and wife, Amanda of Lafayette, Joshua Williams , and wife, Candi of Montgomery, AL, companion, George Opel Jr. of Scottsville, brothers, Ray, Steve, Robert & James Carver, sisters, Glenda Copas, Sharon Dyer, & Shirley Simmons, 5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

Family request memorial donations to Cemetery