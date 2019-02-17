Logo


Sherian Louise Melton Gray

on 02/17/2019

Sherian Louise Melton Gray, 62 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Burksville and a member of South Green St. Church of Christ in Glasgow.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Nell Melton.

She is survived by her husband, John Gray of Horse Cave; her father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Billie Gray of Horse Cave; her father, Raymon Melton of Burksville; one brother, Ricky Melton of Burksville; one sister, Sheila Melton of Albany; several nieces nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the South Green St. Church of Christ in Glasgow, Ky and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.

