SHERIFF HIGHTOWER WARNS OF GIFT CARD SCAM

on 01/24/2019 |

Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a scam by mail. Scammers are sending out priority mail packets. They are claiming to be secret shoppers, professional survey or research groups. The packets have instructions to cash or deposit an enclosed cashier’s check and to use that money to buy gift cards of varying values. The victim is then instructed to send the gift card information back to an email address. This is a scam. Sheriff Hightower is asking citizens of Warren County to be vigilant in protecting themselves from scams both by mail and by phone. If you have fallen victim to a scam please call Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.