SHERIFF KEEN REPORTS SAFE 1ST DAY OF SCHOOL, EXPECT DELAYS

Yesterday was the first day of school for Barren County and Caverna Schools. Last week WCLU News spoke with Barren County Sheriff, Kent Keen, about the importance of readjusting to the morning traffic when school is in session. Sheriff Keen says the first day was as expected without accidents.

Sheriff Keen, again, stressed the important rules of thumb as we enter a new school year.

Ultimately, Sheriff Keen tells WCLU News that while this information may seem redundant, the safety of everyone is priority number 1.