SHERIFF KEEN REPORTS SAFE 1ST DAY OF SCHOOL, EXPECT DELAYS

on 08/09/2018 |

Yesterday was the first day of school for Barren County and Caverna Schools. Last week WCLU News spoke with Barren County Sheriff, Kent Keen, about the importance of readjusting to the morning traffic when school is in session. Sheriff Keen says the first day was as expected without accidents.

      080918keen2

Sheriff Keen, again, stressed the important rules of thumb as we enter a new school year.

      080918keen1

Ultimately, Sheriff Keen tells WCLU News that while this information may seem redundant, the safety of everyone is priority number 1.

      080918keen4

