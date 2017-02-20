Sherman (Sherm) Allen Stream 70 passed February 19th, 2017 in Glasgow, KY. Born April 15th, 1946 in Creston, Iowa to Allen and Vera Ray Stream and lived in Shannon City, Iowa along with his brother Dr. Rodney Stream (Sue Stream). He Married Gayle Peterson Stream May 6th, 1966 in Creston, Iowa. Sherm graduated East Union Schools in 1964 and received his BA from Saint Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa December 1976. Sherm was well recognized for his contributions in manufacturing design and management and was heavily sought after for his expertise, working and living in many places throughout the US, including Iowa,Illinois, Michigan, California and finally retiring from UGN in Kentucky.

Sherm was a wonderful singer and musician, playing the trumpet. He competed in football, baseball and track in his youth. Was an exceptional quarterback and pitcher. Including playing competitive baseball after graduation. An excellent skeet shooter, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sherm became an avid self-taught photographer, and was extremely active in taking pictures of friends and family; including many years of taking pictures of community children at sporting events. Later he enjoyed taking nature pictures. He loved playing in the “dark room” developing pictures and experimenting with different methods to create wonderful art. Sherm was an extremely accomplished woodworker and very much enjoyed building exceptional pieces of beautiful furniture for his home, friends and family. He also played golf later in life, and especially enjoyed the fact that he could constantly beat his eldest son at the game.

Married to his wife Gayle Peterson Stream for 50 years and having three children the Eldest Son, Shawn Stream and his wife Machelle Stream. His middle son, Sgt. Scott Stream and wife Rasa Stream and his youngest child, Shannon Stream Pape and her husband Michael Pape.

Sherman had 7 grandchildren including Alexia Murillo and Ashton Stream from Shawn and Machelle Stream; Megan Vestal and Laura Stream from Scott and Rasa Stream; and Emily Pape, Christopher Pape and Grace Pape from Shannon and Michael Pape. He also has 2 great-grandchildren Aubrey and Eleanor Murillo from Alexia and Joe Murillo. Sherm had many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Sherm was predeceased by his mother and father Allen and Vera Ray Stream and his son Sgt. Scott Stream and his Grandparents Lyle and Mildred Stream and his grandmother Effie Bullock Ray.

A celebration of life is being planned to be held in Creston, Iowa. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family locally.