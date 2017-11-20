on 11/20/2017 |

Sherman Sturgeon, 84 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital. He was a native of Hart County and a member at Cedar Cliff Baptist Church and also attended Echo Mission Church. He was a retired farmer and carpenter that enjoyed, fishing, camping, hunting, and spending good times with friends and visitors in downtown Horse Cave.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucy Hatcher Sturgeon; three brothers, Lester, John and Charlie Sturgeon; two sisters, Georgie Merideth and Lucille Lacy; one grandson, Christopher Harper.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita Irvin Sturgeon of Horse Cave; four children, Daniel Sturgeon (Mae) of Horse Cave, Sandra Harper (Terry) of Horse Cave, Darlene Jewell (Bobby) of Horse Cave, and Lora Kinslow of Hiseville; 11 grandchildren, Sherry, Amanda, A.J., Jeffrey, Andy, Crystal, Cassie, Clayton, Joshua, Joseph, and Rena; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmie Sturgeon (Mary) of Horse Cave; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2017 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017 and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.