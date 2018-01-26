Logo


SHERMAN THOMAS JAGGERS

on 01/26/2018 |

Sherman Thomas Jaggers, 81, Cave City, died Friday, January 26, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was a son of the late Sherman Clint Jaggers and Myrtle Vincent Jaggers.  He was a retired farmer and a member of the Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave.

Survivors include his wife JoAnne Glass Jaggers; six children: Janice Johnson (Mickey) of Horse Cave, Dennis Jaggers (Sharon) of Greensburg, Tammy Davis of Lake Panasoffkee, Fl, Linda Jaggers (Edward Horton) of Cave City, Judy Hawkins (Dale Stevenson) of Glasgow, Donna Jaggers (Shaun Frey) of Glasgow, and Wayne Jaggers (Melissa) of Cave City; one brother: Ronald “Jack” Jaggers of Sidney, IL; three sisters: Lorene Coffey of Hiseville, Sylvia Whitlow of Horse Cave, and Imogene Davis of Cave City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Christy Trowbridge and Jeffrey Jaggers; four brothers: Edward Franklin Jaggers, Larry Jaggers, Eugene Jaggers, and Raymond Jaggers; three sisters: Betsy Jaggers, Clorine “Jane” Jaggers, and Susie Bennett.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Lighthouse Community Cemetery at Horse Cave.  Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

