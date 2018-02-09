on 09/02/2018 |

Sherrie L. Goodman, 80 of Munfordville passed away Friday morning at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

She was born in Kewanee, IL. Mrs. Goodman taught at elementary schools in Castletown, IL and also in Iowa.

She was a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday School.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years-Hubert

Two sons-Roger Goodman of Munfordville

John Goodman of Louisville

One daughter-Diane Wallace of Munfordville

One brother-Bob Gerard of Galva, IL

Six grandchildren-Amy Pottorff, Jesse Goodman, Summer Carlson, Lisa Harris, Jacob & Matthew Handy

Four great-grandchildren-Bryan, Lorelei, Abby & Destini

Funeral services for Sherrie L. Goodman will be 11am Wednesday, Sept. 5 at the Bonnieville Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Glaab officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8pm and will continue Wednesday from 8am-10:30am at the Sego Funeral Home.

