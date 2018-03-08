on 08/03/2018 |

Sherry Leigh Richardson, 65, Smiths Grove, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at her residence following a brief illness. A native of Portsmouth, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Millard L. Trollinger and Gloria Mayne Trollinger Pell. She was a retired hairdresser and an avid gardener.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William H. “Big Wood” Richardson.

Survivors include three sons: Chad Richardson and wife Jody, and Jamie Richardson all of Glasgow, and Kevin Richardson of Smiths Grove; six grandchildren: Dylan Wells, Melanie Richardson, Tayler Richardson, A. J. Richardson, Cassidy Patriarca, and Breanna Richardson; and a sister-in-law, Lucy Craine of Glasgow.

Mrs. Richardson chose cremation. A private gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.