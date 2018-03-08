Logo


SHERRY LEIGH RICHARDSON

      Sherry Leigh Richardson, 65, Smiths Grove, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at her residence following a brief illness.  A native of Portsmouth, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Millard L. Trollinger and Gloria Mayne Trollinger Pell.  She was a retired hairdresser and an avid gardener.

           In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William H. “Big Wood” Richardson.

           Survivors include three sons: Chad Richardson and wife Jody, and Jamie Richardson all of Glasgow, and Kevin Richardson of Smiths Grove; six grandchildren: Dylan Wells, Melanie Richardson, Tayler Richardson, A. J. Richardson, Cassidy Patriarca, and Breanna Richardson; and a sister-in-law, Lucy Craine of Glasgow.

           Mrs. Richardson chose cremation.  A private gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

