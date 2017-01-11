on 11/01/2017 |

Sherry Lynn Rice, 58, Glasgow, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Lee and Lelia Virginia Nuckols Alexander. She was formerly a motel supervisor and had been working in restaurant and food services. She was a member of the Harlow’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons: Shawn Dale Rice of Turlock, CA and Tony M. Rice of Glasgow; one granddaughter: Tylaisha Rice Withrow of Glasgow; four sisters: Marilyn Vasquez’ (Ron) and Joise “Josie” Mondy (Larry) all of Texas, Charolett Alexander of Glasgow, and Sherry Hall (David) of Horse Cave; five brothers: Bobby Alexander (Drucilla), James “Cookie” Alexander (Vela), Ronnie Alexander (Bertha), and George “G.E.” Alexander all of Glasgow, and Charlie Alexander (Sherry) of Temple Hill; a special friend, Harry T. Barbour of Glasgow; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Tyra Lynn Rice Withrow; and a brother: Thomas Alexander.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.