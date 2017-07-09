SHERRY LYVON HAGAN

She was born June 1, 1961in Tompkinsville to the late Austin Ervin Sprowls and Roxie Ann Crawford Sprowls. She was a retired dental hygienist assistant for Dr. Gordon McAlpin and a member of Sulphur Ridge Church of Christ. She was united in marriage on July 20, 1985 to James Hagan.
She is survived by her husband: James Hagan, three daughters: Amber Pitcock and husband Chris, Hannah Wheeler and husband Cory and Haley Hagan all of Tompkinsville, five sisters: Willadean McPherson of Tompkinsville, Kathleen Monday of Indianapolis, Bonnie McClendon, Patty Walden and Annie Thompson all of Tompkinsville, one grandson: John Luke Pitcock and special friend: Cindy Scott Pruitt of Gamaliel.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother: Tim Sprowls, two sisters: Mary Sprowls and Amelia Jean Montgomery and one granddaughter: Emma Grace Pitcock.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 PM on Friday and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.
Memorials are suggested to the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.
