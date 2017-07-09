Sherry Lyvon Hagan, 56, of Tompkinsville passed away September 6, 2017 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

She was born June 1, 1961in Tompkinsville to the late Austin Ervin Sprowls and Roxie Ann Crawford Sprowls. She was a retired dental hygienist assistant for Dr. Gordon McAlpin and a member of Sulphur Ridge Church of Christ. She was united in marriage on July 20, 1985 to James Hagan.

She is survived by her husband: James Hagan, three daughters: Amber Pitcock and husband Chris, Hannah Wheeler and husband Cory and Haley Hagan all of Tompkinsville, five sisters: Willadean McPherson of Tompkinsville, Kathleen Monday of Indianapolis, Bonnie McClendon, Patty Walden and Annie Thompson all of Tompkinsville, one grandson: John Luke Pitcock and special friend: Cindy Scott Pruitt of Gamaliel.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother: Tim Sprowls, two sisters: Mary Sprowls and Amelia Jean Montgomery and one granddaughter: Emma Grace Pitcock.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 PM on Friday and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.