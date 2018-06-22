on 06/22/2018 |

Sherry Sue Stamper, 74, formerly of Glasgow, died Thursday in Bowling Green. She was a daughter of the late Ruby Jones and Euell Houchens and was a homemaker.

Survivors include one daughter, Debra Adkins of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren: Paul Reynolds, Cory Edwards, Jeff Telgren, Cody Sloan, Michael Edwards, Matt Edwards, Dillon Jones, Marcous Jones, and Brenlee Jones; one brother, William Houchens of Bowling Green; one sister, Colleen Matthews of Louisville; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Dale Stamper; three children: Mark Edwards, Michael Edwards, and Sherry Sloan; and two sisters: Sandra Ross and Sheila Williams.

Graveside services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.