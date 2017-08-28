Logo


SHERRY TURNER

08/28/2017

Sherry Turner, 57, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, August 27th, peacefully, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Sherry was born in Tompkinsville, KY, on August 11, 1960, a daughter of Melba (McCloud) Davis, who survives of Lafayette, TN and the late Willis C. Davis. She was a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church. On June 15, 1996, in Gatlinburg, TN, she married Darrell W. Turner, who survives of Tompkinsville.

She is also survived by a daughter, Misty Scott, of Hendersonville, TN; four step children; Brian, and wife, Joy Turner of Tompkinsville, KY; Christy and husband, Sonny Flatt, of Glasgow, KY; Johnny, and wife, Julie Turner, of Smiths Grove, KY; Kerry, and wife, Keri Beth Turner, of Tompkinsville. Three grandchildren, Nathan Hardman, Mija Scott and Cailsey Scott; nine step grandchildren, Payne Flatt, Johnathan Turner, Graycen Flatt, Justin Turner, Jade Madison Turner, Keeton Turner, Jayce Turner, Kale Turner and Ella Turner. Two sisters, Renita Wilson, and husband Terry; and Tena Davis; two brothers, Kelvin Davis, and wife, Amber; and Randy, and wife Amy Davis; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 30th, with Bro. Danny Pace officiating. Visitation is Tuesday 3:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00- 11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

