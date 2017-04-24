Shirlene Bragg Shaw, age 58 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at home. She was born on December 21, 1958 to Garland Jasper Bragg and Dessie Judd Bragg. She was a 1988 Western University Graduate and was a Registered Nurse for T.J Samson Community Hospital for fifteen years. Shirlene was a member of the Penicks Chapel United Baptist Church. Shirlene is survived by one daughter Rita (Joe Lane) Poynter of Edmonton. One sister, Linda (Michael) Ervin of Edmonton. Her Mother, Dessie Bragg of Edmonton. Two grandchildren, Brayden Houchens and Sarah Poynter both of Edmonton. Four step grandchildren, Kaylen Lee, Ethan Lee, Shianne Lee, and Cassie Poynter. Four step grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Shirlene was proceeded in death by her husband, Ernest C. Shaw, her father, Jasper Bragg, a brother, James Preston Bragg, and a great niece, Megan Shirley.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:00am at Penicks Chapel Church with burial in the Bragg-Mosby Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm till 8:00pm at Butler Funeral Home at Edmonton and at 9:00am, Wednesday morning until the service at the church.