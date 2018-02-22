Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SHIRLEY ANN BULLE

on 02/22/2018 |

Shirley Ann Bulle, 58, Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at her residence.  A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of Jean Bruton Frazier and the late Reggie Lee Frazier.  She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Jimmy Bulle; two children: Holly Martin and Brian (Leslie) Adwell; two step-children: Brandon Bulle and Eric Bulle; five grandchildren: Anzley Adwell, Jerrick Martin, Bryson Adwell, River Adwell, and Cameron Bulle; her mother Jean Frazier; one sister, Debbie Jessie.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 12 noon Friday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SHIRLEY ANN BULLE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

DAVID FRAZIER

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
10:25 PM CST on February 22, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 25, 2018

Special Statement

Issued:
11:17 PM CST on February 22, 2018
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on February 23, 2018
Fog
Currently
56°
Fog
Overcast
Friday 02/23 20%
High 73° / Low 58°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/24 80%
High 71° / Low 50°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/25 10%
High 57° / Low 43°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 23

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 23

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

11th Annual Soul Feast Meal

February 24 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.