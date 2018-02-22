on 02/22/2018 |

Shirley Ann Bulle, 58, Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of Jean Bruton Frazier and the late Reggie Lee Frazier. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Jimmy Bulle; two children: Holly Martin and Brian (Leslie) Adwell; two step-children: Brandon Bulle and Eric Bulle; five grandchildren: Anzley Adwell, Jerrick Martin, Bryson Adwell, River Adwell, and Cameron Bulle; her mother Jean Frazier; one sister, Debbie Jessie.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon Friday at the funeral home.