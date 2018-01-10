Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SHIRLEY ANN GRAVENS WOOTEN (UPDATED)

on 10/01/2018 |

Shirley Ann Gravens Wooten, 70, of Glasgow, died Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Jay Medley and Mary Frances Guinn Medley. Mrs. Wooten was a homemaker. She will be loved and missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her companion, G.B. Huff of Glasgow, KY; son, Jason Gravens (Dianna) of Edmonton, KY; 2 daughters Charlotte Pedigo and Teresa Haire (Doug) both of Glasgow, KY; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 4 sisters Nelda Lewis, Brenda Hill, Linda Atwell and Sheila Medley all of Glasgow, KY.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Eddie Gravens; 2 brothers, Gary and Charles Medley.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, October 3rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SHIRLEY ANN GRAVENS WOOTEN (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

BILL MARTIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
61°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 10/01 40%
High 81° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 10/02 80%
High 80° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 10/03 30%
High 85° / Low 67°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.