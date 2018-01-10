SHIRLEY ANN GRAVENS WOOTEN (UPDATED)

on 10/01/2018 |

Shirley Ann Gravens Wooten, 70, of Glasgow, died Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Jay Medley and Mary Frances Guinn Medley. Mrs. Wooten was a homemaker. She will be loved and missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her companion, G.B. Huff of Glasgow, KY; son, Jason Gravens (Dianna) of Edmonton, KY; 2 daughters Charlotte Pedigo and Teresa Haire (Doug) both of Glasgow, KY; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 4 sisters Nelda Lewis, Brenda Hill, Linda Atwell and Sheila Medley all of Glasgow, KY.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Eddie Gravens; 2 brothers, Gary and Charles Medley.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, October 3rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.