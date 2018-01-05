Shirley Cleary 70 of Eighty-Eight died Tuesday at her residence. Funeral arrangements for Shirley Cleary are incomplete but will be under the direction of the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home.
SHIRLEY CLEARY
on 05/01/2018 |
