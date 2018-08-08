on 08/08/2018 |

Shirley Fancher Erwin age 80 of Glasgow passed away on Tuesday August 7, 2018 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Sanford Ferguson and Katie Cawthorn Ferguson. She was a homemaker, retired from Metcalfe Health Care and of the Baptist Faith.

Funeral services will be held 3:00PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Houk cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday and after 9:00AM Friday until time for the service at the funeral home.

She is survived by five sons. Dennis (Mary) Fancher of Indianapolis, Indiana, Joey Fancher of Glasgow, Chris Fancher of Edmonton, Scotty (Laura) Fancher of Covington, and Ricky (Angie) Erwin of Edmonton. Two daughters Pam Fancher of Edmonton, and Kim (Bobby) Frye of Glasgow. Two sisters Neil Flowers of Glasgow and Joyce Goodman of Elizabethtown. Fifteen Grandchildren Daniel Fancher, Julie Elliott, Vicky Thomas, Maxie Fancher, Joey Fancher, Jeff Fancher, Tiffany Wilkerson, Larry Froedge, Jonathan Abston, Ravyn Abston, Michael Brooks, Michelle Erwin, Colton Erwin, Bradley Frye and April Hook. Several Great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands Maxie Fancher and Micky Erwin, Two sons Timmy (Doodle) and Dwight Fancher. A sister Jennie Ferguson and a brother Lanus Ferguson.