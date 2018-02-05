SHIRLEY JEAN CLEARY (Updated)

on 05/02/2018 |

Shirley Jean Cleary, 70, Eighty-Eight, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at her residence. She was the daughter of Hayden Capps and the late Barbara Jean Miller. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Wayne Cleary; two children: Bonya Scott and Gary Miller both of Eighty-Eight; her father: Hayden Capps of Leitchfield; six grandchildren: Kayla Byrd (Anthony), Darien Byrd (Lizzy), Miranda Miller, Katlin Scott, Zachary Scott, and Kimra Scott; four great-grandchildren: Devin Byrd, Joe Harper, Carson Byrd, and Piper Byrd; one brother: Randy Capps of Louisville; two step-sisters: Joyce Cash and Paula Cash both of Louisville.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Miller, and a grandson, Hayden Miller.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.