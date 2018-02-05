Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SHIRLEY JEAN CLEARY (Updated)

on 05/02/2018 |

Shirley Jean Cleary, 70, Eighty-Eight, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at her residence.  She was the daughter of Hayden Capps and the late Barbara Jean Miller.  She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Wayne Cleary; two children: Bonya Scott and Gary Miller both of Eighty-Eight; her father: Hayden Capps of Leitchfield; six grandchildren: Kayla Byrd (Anthony), Darien Byrd (Lizzy), Miranda Miller, Katlin Scott, Zachary Scott, and Kimra Scott; four great-grandchildren: Devin Byrd, Joe Harper, Carson Byrd, and Piper Byrd; one brother: Randy Capps of Louisville; two step-sisters: Joyce Cash and Paula Cash both of Louisville.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Miller, and a grandson, Hayden Miller.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SHIRLEY JEAN CLEARY (Updated)”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MELISSA PERKINS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
83°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/02 20%
High 83° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/03 0%
High 85° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 05/04 50%
High 78° / Low 61°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 02

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

Big Country Breakfast

May 5 @ 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Barren County Band Mattress Sale

May 5 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.