SHIRLEY JEAN CORBIN

on 12/22/2018 |

Shirley Jean Corbin, 71, Hardyville, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at her home.  She was born July 02, 1947 in Knob Lick to the late Ervin and Robbie Norris Garmon.  She was a former employee of Sutton Sewing in Burkesville.

Survivors include her husband, Glen Corbin, Hardyville; two daughters, Sheila Duncan (John), Cave City, Diane Ballard (Jason), Hardyville; three sons, Ricky Corbin (Linda), Florida, Ronnie Corbin (Tammy), Hardyville, Jason Corbin, Hardyville; 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM, Thursday, December 27 at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Garmon Cemetery, Knob Lick.    Visitation at the funeral home will be on Wednesday, December 26th from 4 to 8 PM and on Thursday from 9 AM until time of funeral services.

