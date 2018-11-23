Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SHIRLEY JEAN REILING

on 11/23/2018 |

Shirley Jean Reiling, 80, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at NHC Health Care Facility.  She was a daughter of the late Hughie Leslie and Gladys Mildred Hatcher Harrison.  She was the wife of the late Joseph Arden Reiling.

Shirley’s soul is at rest now.  She is waiting for the last trumpet to sound, when the dead in Christ will rise first.  She will be caught up in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. She will be with the Lord for evermore.                                                                              Maranatha!

She is survived by two daughters: Roxanne Reiling and Robin Duarte (Mark); three grandchildren: Jason Bell, Greg McCauley and Lesley Thomas; five great – grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation with no services scheduled at this time.  Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SHIRLEY JEAN REILING”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Billy and Dean Barrick

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
50°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 11/23 90%
High 53° / Low 45°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 11/24 50%
High 58° / Low 41°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/25 20%
High 65° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.