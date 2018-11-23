on 11/23/2018 |

Shirley Jean Reiling, 80, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at NHC Health Care Facility. She was a daughter of the late Hughie Leslie and Gladys Mildred Hatcher Harrison. She was the wife of the late Joseph Arden Reiling.

Shirley’s soul is at rest now. She is waiting for the last trumpet to sound, when the dead in Christ will rise first. She will be caught up in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. She will be with the Lord for evermore. Maranatha!

She is survived by two daughters: Roxanne Reiling and Robin Duarte (Mark); three grandchildren: Jason Bell, Greg McCauley and Lesley Thomas; five great – grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation with no services scheduled at this time. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.