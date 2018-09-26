Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SHIRLEY L HOLMAN POWELL SADDLER

on 09/26/2018 |

Shirley L. Holman Powell Saddler, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.  She was a daughter of the late Dee and Mary Rice Huddleston Holman.  She was of the Baptist faith attending Southside Baptist Church.  She was a retired property owner/manager.  Shirley enjoyed her grandchildren, golf, UK fan, genealogy, reading and singing in the church choir.  Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harry G. Saddler, co-owner of Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. 

 She is survived by her children: Teresa (J.D.) Martin, Bruce (Dana) Powell and Tina Garrison.  Grandchildren: Dru Martin, Lacey (Tad) Abukuppeh, Jodie Powell, Will (Katelyn) Powell, Megan Garrison, William Garrison, Danielle (Jarrod) Elmore and Dakota Pierce; great-grandchildren: Kieran Abukuppeh, Avery and Adalyn Elmore, Lina, Lonna and Tessa Moore; one sister: Joyce Kinslow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

 Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson: Brent Lee Powell; one sister: Hilda Doris Forrest; two brothers-in-law: Wendell Forrest and Vernon Kinslow.

 Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday. September 30, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.  Saturday at the funeral home.  

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SHIRLEY L HOLMAN POWELL SADDLER”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

TAYLOR HAYES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
73°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 09/26 20%
High 77° / Low 57°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 09/27 40%
High 67° / Low 53°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/28 10%
High 76° / Low 53°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.