Shirley L. Holman Powell Saddler, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a daughter of the late Dee and Mary Rice Huddleston Holman. She was of the Baptist faith attending Southside Baptist Church. She was a retired property owner/manager. Shirley enjoyed her grandchildren, golf, UK fan, genealogy, reading and singing in the church choir. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harry G. Saddler, co-owner of Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children: Teresa (J.D.) Martin, Bruce (Dana) Powell and Tina Garrison. Grandchildren: Dru Martin, Lacey (Tad) Abukuppeh, Jodie Powell, Will (Katelyn) Powell, Megan Garrison, William Garrison, Danielle (Jarrod) Elmore and Dakota Pierce; great-grandchildren: Kieran Abukuppeh, Avery and Adalyn Elmore, Lina, Lonna and Tessa Moore; one sister: Joyce Kinslow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson: Brent Lee Powell; one sister: Hilda Doris Forrest; two brothers-in-law: Wendell Forrest and Vernon Kinslow.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday. September 30, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.