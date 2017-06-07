Shirley Lee Avery Stinson, 71 of Munfordville, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Hart County and member of Northtown United Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, her flowers, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Stinson; her father, Clarence Leslie Avery, four sisters, and two brothers.

She is survived by her mother, Vera Gladys Avery of Defries; her children, Joann Johnson and her husband, Jonathan of Rowletts; Lisa Jaggers and her husband, Mark of Munfordville; Charles “Bubba” Stinson and his wife, Sandra of Hardyville; Jeannie Logsdon and her husband, Leon of Hardyville; Brenda Riggs and her husband, Anthony of Upton; Mary Jaggers and her husband, Mike, of Munfordville; Tammie Rucker and her husband, Jason, of Munfordville; Lottie Vance and her husband, David, of Canmer; Nae Self and her husband, Stephen, of Uno; and Rob Stinson of Munfordville. 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Six brothers, Ronnie Avery of Linwood; Danny Wayne Avery of Defries; Delbert “Tweety” Avery of Canmer; George Avery of Canmer; Ricky Asbury of Three Springs; Coy Dean Asbury of Monroe. Six sisters, Joy Bell Priddy of Bonnieville; Faye Ramsey of Cave City; Barbara Pitcock of Munfordville; Margie Gilpin of Canmer; Glenda Penick of Magnolia; Brenda Gail Avery of Linwood. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, July 7, 2017 from 2-9 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.