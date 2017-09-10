Logo


SHIRLEY LEE PARKE (UPDATED)

on 10/09/2017 |

Shirley Lee Parke, age 60, died Monday, October 9, 2017, at her residence.

Born June 20, 1957 in Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Otha Donald Parke and Evie Pearl Hayes Parke, who survives.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 plus years and was a member of the Missionary Mound Baptist Church, since the age of 15. After her retirement she was a caregiver for two of her great nieces , Briale and Callee Lane.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include two brothers Jerry Donald (Lisa) Parke and Tommy J Parke, both of Summer  Shade; two nieces, Jenny (Johnathan) Heckel and Jessica Nicole Parke-Semon; one nephew Jeremy Lee Parke; and eight great nieces and nephews, Camron Parke,  Landon Heckel, Lucas Heckel, Aubrey Parke, Briale Lane, Callee Lane, Brailey Brown, and Priscillia Blanchard.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Missionary Mound Baptist Church, with Bro. Dale Copas and Bro. Richard Lile officiating. Burial will follow in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 2:00-9:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Wednesday, after 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home and after 9:00 a.m. at Missionary Mound Baptist Church until time of services.

Memorials may be made to the Missionary Mound Cemetery.

