09/11/2017

Shirley Mary Sass 81 of Glasgow died Sunday, September 10, 2017 at her home. She was born in Chicago, IL the daughter of Harold and Frances Uryjasz Schumacher. Her husband was the late Fred Arthur Sass.

Survivors include her son David Sass (Ruth) of Covington, KY; daughter Mary Christensen (John) of Glasgow; grandchildren Lucas Christensen, Teriann Christensen, Richard Chatfield and Sherrie Urban. Three great grandchildren also survive. A son, Mark Sass and a daughter, Diane Sass preceded her in death.

Graveside services were held 3:00 PM Monday, September 11, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home