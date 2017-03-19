Shirley Temple Tomes, 61, of Glasgow, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017. She was a daughter of Emma Byrd Ballard and the late Marvin Ballard. She was a member of the Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her mother she is survived by her husband: Jessie Tomes; five children: Freddie Cowling (Bonnie), Christie Martinez (Raudel), Tina Martin (Greg), Jessica Basham and Treshaun Burris; ten grandchildren: Cody Tomes (Emi), Blake Martin (Allie), Whitney Justice (Marquitta), John Basham, McKenzie Martinez , Caleb Burris, Logan Burris, Noah Martinez, Clara Martinez and Elizabeth Tomes; three great-grandchildren: Ainsley Tomes, Kason Martin and Bentley Justice; one sister: Jennie Martin; two brothers: Phillip Ballard and Harold Ballard; several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by her brother: Sam Ballard; her sister: Barbara Flowers.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Monday at the funeral home.