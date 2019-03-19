Logo


SHOOTING CALL IN HART COUNTY LEADS TO ARREST

on 03/19/2019 |
The Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting last Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Hammonsville Road, near Bolton Schoolhouse Road, with a report of shots being fired at several people.

After deputies investigated, Benjamin A. Easterday, age 19 of Bonnieville, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Easterday was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $20,000.00 cash bond.

