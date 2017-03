Shots fired into a Cave City home.

Just before 9:00pm Wednesday night, Officers with the Cave City Police Department responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Rylan Way. Officers made contact with the victims and found that there were six shots fired through the front door of the residence.

Cave City Police are seeking any possible information about the incident that could lead to an arrest. You can contact CCPD by calling (270)651-5151. Callers can remain anonymous.