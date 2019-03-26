Logo


SHROUT DENIED PAROLE, SAYS HE’S ‘SORRY’

on 03/26/2019 |
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed his family and then took a high school classroom hostage 25 years ago has been denied parole.

Kentucky Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb says the state Parole Board deliberated Monday and decided 42-year-old Clay Shrout should remain in prison.

News outlets report Shrout was 17 in 1994 when he fatally shot his mother, father and two sisters in their Boone County home, and then went to Ryle High School, where he held students hostage.

During a hearing last week, Shrout told the parole board that he was sorry for his actions, that he wasn’t a public threat and that he planned to move out of state if released.

Lamb says Shrout will have to serve another 10 years before he’ll be eligible to go before the parole board again.

