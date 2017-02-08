Sibert Wayne Jaggers, 71, of Brownsville passed away at 3:41 PM Feb. 7, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a carpenter, a drywaller, an army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Washington Meredith Lodge #355 F&AM. He was a son of the late George Washington Jaggers and Odie Mae Hayes Jaggers. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Jaggers and Ed Jaggers; and four sisters, Pauline Vincent, Romie Vincent, Mildred Gipson and Beulah VanMeter.

Funeral will be at 11:00 AM Saturday at Cove Hollow United Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery with military honors. Visitation will begin at 7:00 PM Thursday.

Surviving are three daughters, Angel Hales (Ricky) of Russellville and Jennifer Jaggers-Fink and Sasha Wilkerson (Barry) both of Brownsville; two sons, Josh Jaggers of Bowling Green and Toby Blair (Ann) of Munfordville; a borther, Stoy Jaggers (Barbara) of Mammoth Cave; three sisters, Helen Brewer of Shephersville, Chloie Day (Willis) of Mammoth Cave and Ruth Oltman of Prospect; 20 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.