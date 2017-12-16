‘SILICON HOLLER’: PIKEVILLE LANDS INDUSTRY TO HIRE OVER 850 PERSONS BY 2020

on 12/16/2017 |

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to eastern Kentucky as a California-based company plans to move into the region.

— EnerBlu Inc. will build a $372 million plant in Pikeville that will create 875 full-time high-paying jobs. They will locate the company headquarters in Lexington and create another 110 jobs with a $40 million investment.

— Congressman Hal Rogers says its great news for eastern Kentucky which he termed “Silicon Holler.”

— State and local officials have been working more than a year to woo the company to eastern Kentucky.

— The company will build a one-million square foot facility in Pikeville to manufacture batteries for transit buses, commercial trucks, military vehicles, and other equipment. Construction is set to begin in mid-2018 with opening in 2020.