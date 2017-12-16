Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

‘SILICON HOLLER’: PIKEVILLE LANDS INDUSTRY TO HIRE OVER 850 PERSONS BY 2020

on 12/16/2017 |

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to eastern Kentucky as a California-based company plans to move into the region.

— EnerBlu Inc. will build a $372 million plant in Pikeville that will create 875 full-time high-paying jobs. They will locate the company headquarters in Lexington and create another 110 jobs with a $40 million investment.

— Congressman Hal Rogers says its great news for eastern Kentucky which he termed “Silicon Holler.”

— State and local officials have been working more than a year to woo the company to eastern Kentucky.

— The company will build a one-million square foot facility in Pikeville to manufacture batteries for transit buses, commercial trucks, military vehicles, and other equipment. Construction is set to begin in mid-2018 with opening in 2020.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “‘SILICON HOLLER’: PIKEVILLE LANDS INDUSTRY TO HIRE OVER 850 PERSONS BY 2020”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Emily Jones

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
46°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/16 0%
High 52° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Sunday 12/17 50%
High 44° / Low 39°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Monday 12/18 20%
High 52° / Low 43°
Overcast
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.