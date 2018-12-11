SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT TAKES LIFE OF HORSE CAVE MAN

on 11/12/2018 |

On Saturday, November 10th at 5:46 PM (CST) the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a single vehicle injury collision. The collision had occurred near 11801 Raider Hollow Road in Hart County. Trooper Anthony Harrison responded to the collision, along with other KSP personnel.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that David Crain (38) of Horse Cave was operating a Ford Ranger pickup when the pickup left the right shoulder of the roadway striking a tree coming to final rest. Crain was transported to Caverna Medical Center Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision at 7:07 PM (CST.)

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Anthony Harrison. Trooper Harrison was assisted on scene by Air Evac medical helicopter, Hart County EMS, Priceville Fire Department, Bonnieville Fire Department, Hart Sheriff’s Department, Hart County Coroner’s Office, and other KSP personnel. No further information is available for release at this time.