Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT TAKES LIFE OF HORSE CAVE MAN

on 11/12/2018 |

On Saturday, November 10th at 5:46 PM (CST) the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a single vehicle injury collision. The collision had occurred near 11801 Raider Hollow Road in Hart County. Trooper Anthony Harrison responded to the collision, along with other KSP personnel.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that David Crain (38) of Horse Cave was operating a Ford Ranger pickup when the pickup left the right shoulder of the roadway striking a tree coming to final rest. Crain was transported to Caverna Medical Center Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision at 7:07 PM (CST.)

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Anthony Harrison. Trooper Harrison was assisted on scene by Air Evac medical helicopter, Hart County EMS, Priceville Fire Department, Bonnieville Fire Department, Hart Sheriff’s Department, Hart County Coroner’s Office, and other KSP personnel. No further information is available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT TAKES LIFE OF HORSE CAVE MAN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Harlie and Pitsy Thompson

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 11/12 90%
High 47° / Low 34°
Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 11/13 20%
High 40° / Low 25°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/14 20%
High 43° / Low 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.