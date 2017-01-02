SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION END WITH VICTIM AT VANDERBILT HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT

On Sunday, January 1st, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Glasgow Road for a report of an injury collision. Through investigation, it was determined that a 1990 GMC pick up truck, operated by Michael Sheets age 22 of Bowling Green left the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle. Sheets then crossed Glasgow Road entered a ditch and collidedwith a tree. Sheets was transported by ambulance from the scene by Medical Center EMS to The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Sheets has since been transferred to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment of his injuries where his current status is unknown. Sheets was not wearing his seat belt, Speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision at this time.