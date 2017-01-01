SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION LEAVES ONE DEAD IN WARREN COUNTY

On Saturday 12/31/16 at approximately 3:33 PM, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of single vehicle injury collision in the 9000 blk of Cemetery Road called in by a volunteer fire fighter passing by. Upon arrival, deputies called for the Warren County Coroner’s Office to respond. The driver of the vehicle, 28 year old, Amanda Cheek of Scottsville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to witnesses, Cheek was traveling towards Bowling Green on Cemetery Road in her 2007 Honda Civic when she lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree with it’s top and came to rest on it’s wheels against the tree. The rain-covered roadway and speed are believed to be factors in the collision. All other details remain under investigation.