SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION RESULTS IN FATALITY

on 09/23/2018 |

Munfordville, KY (September 22, 2018)- The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle injury collision today at 9:58 am (CST) that had occurred southbound on Interstate 65 near the 66 mile marker in Hart County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Jerry Carter (56) of Harvey, IL who was operating a 2002 Jaguar passenger car, traveled southbound when his vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway. Upon exiting the roadway, the vehicle overturned, ejecting Carter before coming to final rest. Carter was not wearing a seatbelt, and was transported to the Medical Center Hospital at Caverna where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Robert Hartley. He was assisted on scene by Master Trooper Timmy Jewell, Bonnieville and Munfordville Fire Departments, and Hart County EMS. No other details are available for release at this time.