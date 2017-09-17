SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION RESULTS IN FATALITY

on 09/17/2017 |

At 5:07 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green responded to Bacon Creek Road in the Bonnieville community of Hart County, to investigate a single vehicle injury collision. Preliminary investigation revealed that Patrick Ross (48) of Louisville, KY was operating a 2000 Kia Sportage SUV, traveling southbound on Bacon Creek Road when Ross’s vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway, striking a tree. The vehicle then overturned, coming to final rest on its top. Ross was wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision.

Patrick Ross was pronounced deceased by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Michael Murray. He was assisted on scene by Hart County EMS, Hart County Coroner Reggie Pettit, Bonnieville Fire Department, and other KSP personnel. No other details are available for release at this time.