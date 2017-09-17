Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION RESULTS IN FATALITY

on 09/17/2017 |

At 5:07 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green responded to Bacon Creek Road in the Bonnieville community of Hart County, to investigate a single vehicle injury collision. Preliminary investigation revealed that Patrick Ross (48) of Louisville, KY was operating a 2000 Kia Sportage SUV, traveling southbound on Bacon Creek Road when Ross’s vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway, striking a tree. The vehicle then overturned, coming to final rest on its top. Ross was wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision.

Patrick Ross was pronounced deceased by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Michael Murray. He was assisted on scene by Hart County EMS, Hart County Coroner Reggie Pettit, Bonnieville Fire Department, and other KSP personnel. No other details are available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION RESULTS IN FATALITY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is DOUG AND MARTHA HAWKS  Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
63°
Overcast
Clear
Sunday 09/17 0%
High 86° / Low 63°
Clear
Clear
Monday 09/18 20%
High 85° / Low 64°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 09/19 20%
High 84° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.