SINGLE VEHICLE FATALITY COLLISION NEAR SMITHS GROVE ROAD SATURDAY

on 10/29/2017 |

At 2:31 A.M., Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a single vehicle fatality collision which had occurred near the 8800 block of Smiths Grove Road.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a Cadillac passenger car was traveling southbound on Smiths Grove Road, when it exited the left shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree, becoming fully engulfed. The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner. The name of the involved deceased has not been released, and is pending identification by the Medical Examiner’s Office and death notification to family members at this time. The deceased was restrained at the time of the collision. Toxicology reports of the deceased are pending.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Courtney Milam. She was assisted on scene by Scottsville City Fire Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Meador Fire Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County EMS, and other KSP personnel. No other details are available for release at this time.

