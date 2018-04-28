Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SINGLE VEHICLE INJURY WITH PASSENGERS NOT WEARING SEAT BELTS SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

on 04/28/2018 |

Trooper Nick Davis is investigating a collision that occurred Thursday evening, April 26, 2018 at 5:41PM CST two miles north of Columbia on Pelham Branch Road. Jacob Sturgeon, age 19 of Columbia, was traveling south on Pelham Branch Road in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he failed to negotiate a curve striking a guardrail. Sturgeon, along with a 15 year old passenger, Malayziah Deel of Columbia, were not wearing seatbelts. Sturgeon was not injured. Deel was treated and released from T.J. Health Columbia. Trooper Davis was assisted at the scene by Adair County EMS.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SINGLE VEHICLE INJURY WITH PASSENGERS NOT WEARING SEAT BELTS SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MISTY FROGGETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Frost Advisory

Issued:
2:11 AM CDT on April 28, 2018
Expires:
7:00 AM CDT on April 29, 2018
Clear
Currently
48°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 04/28 0%
High 67° / Low 33°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 04/29 0%
High 62° / Low 37°
Clear
Clear
Monday 04/30 0%
High 72° / Low 48°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 28

Hiseville Elementary School Fundraiser

April 28 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Hymn Sing and Good Ole Southern Style Lunch

April 29 @ 10:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.