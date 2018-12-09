SINGLE VEHICLE ROLLOVER COLLISION RESULTS IN FATALITY

on 09/12/2018 |

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle injury collision today (Wednesday, September 12, 2018) at 7:23 am (CST) that had occurred southbound on Interstate 65 near the 41 mile marker in Warren County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Elzie J. Prater (39) of Jeffersonville, KY who was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo, traveled southbound in the right lane of Interstate 65 following behind a black sport utility vehicle. The SUV came to a sudden stop, causing Prater to swerve right to avoid a collision. Prater’s vehicle crossed the right lane and exited the shoulder of the roadway. Upon exiting the roadway, Prater’s vehicle traveled up an earth embankment, overturning several revolutions, before coming to final rest.

A passenger, Elzie T. Prater, (biological father, 59 years of age) of Mount Sterling, KY was restrained with the passenger seat in a reclined position. He was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover event. He was transported to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green, however he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later by the Warren County Coroner. The operator, Elzie J. Prater, was transported to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green where he was treated and released.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Trooper Daniel Priddy. He was assisted on scene by Mammoth Cave Fire Department, Smiths Grove Fire Department, Med Center EMS, and Warren County Coroner’s Office. No other details are available for release at this time.