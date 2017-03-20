Single Vehicle Rollover Results in Fatal

Scottsville, KY (March 20, 2017)- The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle injury collision yesterday at approx. 2:50 pm in the 2000 block of Cemetery Road in Allen County that resulted in a fatal.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Jared E. Freeman (23) of Scottsville was operating a 1997 Ford pickup and was traveling southbound on Cemetery Road when for an unknown reason he went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck several trees and overturned, where the operator was ejected.

Mr. Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Jason Adkison. No other details are available for release at this time.