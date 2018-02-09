Sister Schubert expands in Hart County creating more jobs

on 09/02/2018 |

Sister Schubert’s Homemade Rolls Inc., a major producer of frozen dinner rolls, has announced a $50 million phase I expansion of its manufacturing operation in Hart County expected to create 72 full-time jobs.

Sister Schubert’s will increase the size of its current bakery by 120,000 square feet and install a new baking line to support future growth. Expanded manufacturing capabilities are expected to be operational in 2020 beginning with one 10-hour shift and expand to two shifts

Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry said the company has been a great fit for the community over the past decade.

“We are extremely proud to have Sister Schubert’s expand in our industrial park and the investment and jobs this expansion will bring to Horse Cave and Hart County,” Mayor Curry said. “Investments of this magnitude speak volumes for a company willing to continue to increase their presence in this community and a county that promotes job creation, job retention and an opportunity for the local workforce to be able to stay at home and make a living for their families. We are proud that they chose to be in our community about ten years ago and they have continued to improve our relationship to be a community player.”

Hart County Judge-Executive Terry Martin noted that Sister Schubert’s has been a strong corporate partner since locating in Horse Cave.

“Hart County is very appreciative of the confidence placed in our community by their commitment to this project,” Judge-Executive Martin said. “Sister Schubert’s continues to be a great corporate citizen that gives back to Hart County. I am very proud of their workers and staff at the Horse Cave plant. As we go forward, Hart County will continue to provide resources to ensure future growth. I would like to thank the governor, Cabinet for Economic Development, Hart County Industrial Authority, Sister Schubert’s and legislative and local leaders for their hard work on this project.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, KEDFA on Thursday preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $2.6 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

Join us tomorrow as we will talk with Judge Executive Terry Martin and Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry about the expansion of Sister Shubert.