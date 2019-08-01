Logo


SISTER SHUBERT BREAKS GROUND ON PLANT ADDITION; 70+ NEW JOBS

on 01/08/2019 |

A fantastic day in Horse Cave yesterday, as ground was broken for an impressive expansion project for Sister Schubert’s.  The company is to increase the size of its current facility by 120,000 square feet and to install a new state-of-the-art baking line. This will result in the creation of 70 or more full time jobs.   Operations Director for Sister Schubert’s and T. Marzetti is Steve Blackburn.

      010819blackburn

A number of corporate, state and local dignitaries were in attendance to shovel the first dirt.  One of the most excited was Horse Cave Mayor, Randall Curry

      010819curry

Corporate Human Resources director Jackie Young agrees, the expansion is made possible by having good people who want to work:

      010819young

Construction is now beginning, with the new line expected to be operational by November.

